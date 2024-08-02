Alternative lending platform ﻿BlackSoil﻿ has disbursed over ₹220 crore in Q1 FY25, said a statement from the company.

The company has invested in seven new businesses, bringing its total transactions to ten and successfully exited from five companies during this period.

BlackSoil’s assets under management (AUM) surged by 40 per cent year-on-year. Some of its new investments include Celebal Technologies, an IT services provider; ﻿Leverage Edu﻿, an AI-enabled student counseling platform; and JCB Salons, a premium beauty and wellness brand. BlackSoil also exited from five investments, including Cashe, ﻿PlayShifu﻿, ﻿WEGoT Utility Solutions﻿ and Mahaveer Finance.

In Q1 FY25, BlackSoil’s portfolio companies collectively raised ₹541 crore ($67 million), with 70 per cent of the portfolio maintaining EBITDA positive status.

‘Strategic vision’

“Our Q1 FY25 results underscore BlackSoil’s strategic vision and adaptability, as we continue to identify and capitalise on emerging market opportunities. The 40 per cent year-on-year growth in our AUM is a testament to the strength of our investment strategy and the quality of our portfolio companies. We are dedicated to fuelling innovation and growth across diverse sectors, while maintaining a balanced approach to risk and return. Our success in executing strategic exits alongside new investments demonstrates our agility in navigating market dynamics,” said Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director of BlackSoil.

Headquartered in Mumbai, BlackSoil, founded in 2016, is an alternative credit platform, the company has built a loan portfolio, deploying approximately $415 million across more than 180 deals.

Its investments include enterprises such as ﻿ideaForge﻿, ﻿Upstox﻿, ﻿Bluestone﻿, ﻿OYO﻿, Udaan, ﻿Zetwerk﻿, ﻿Spinny﻿, ﻿Yatra﻿, ﻿Purplle﻿, ﻿Curefoods﻿, and ﻿HomeLane﻿.

