Blackstone exits Mindspace REIT, sells staketo Abu Dhabi Investment for ₹1,740 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 11, 2022

Blackstone is one of the largest owners of Class A office space in India, with a portfolio spanning over 125 million sq ft   -  iStockphoto

The sale done through a bulk deal on stock exchange at ₹320 per share

Private equity giant Blackstone has sold its entire 9.2 per cent stake in Mindspace Business Parks REIT for ₹1,740 crore to Platinum Illumination Trust, an entity controlled by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The sale happened through a bulk deal on stock exchange at ₹320 per share. Blackstone-controlled BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ PTE sold 54.29 million shares of the company.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT is managed by K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP.

The REIT has portfolio in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai with a total leasable area of 31.3 million sqft, as on September 2021. As of H1FY22 the company clocked revenue of ₹800 crore. It has more than 170 tenants across 57 buildings.

Blackstone bought 15 per cent in the commercial estate holding company of K Raheja Corp for around ₹1,700 crore in 2017. In 2020 this entity got listed in a $600 million IPO as Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

Blackstone is one of the largest owners of Class A office space in India, with a portfolio spanning over 125 million sq ft across key office markets and IT hubs.

Published on January 11, 2022

