Global asset manager Blackstone is understood to be scouting for acquisitions in the hotel sector in India. Among the few hotels that it has identified are Chennai Hilton and a half-constructed Marriott hotel near Bengaluru airport, sources said.

Each acquisition is expected to be in the range of ₹300-400 crore.

The US-based firm is bullish on the hotel sector. In September, a hospitality firm, Ventive Hospitality, jointly promoted by Blackstone and the Panchshil Group, filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offer to raise up to Rs 2000 crore through a fresh issue.

The company has 11 operational assets managed by marquee names such as Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. Sources indicated that the two targeted acquisitions would fit right into their portfolio, but the transactions may take a while to complete.

However, in response to an email, a spokesperson for the private equity firm said, “Blackstone is not in any negotiations to acquire hotels in southern India.”

The 204-room Hilton in Chennai, owned by the Empee group, fully managed by the Hilton group, and located close to the airport, came up in 2011. It has been struggling with cash flows and meeting its debt obligations in FY20, FY21 and FY22, according to CARE Ratings. It also entered into a one-time settlement agreement with lender Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction to pay ₹205 crore but could only pay a part. The company has been dragged to the insolvency court, and several options are being considered, including settlement and reconstruction of debt.

The case is likely to take some time to settle, and sources said that selling to a large private equity firm could be a saviour.

There was no response from Hilton to an email sent seeking clarification on a possible sale, while Empee group could not be reached.

The under-construction 217-room Marriott Hotel near Bengaluru airport is being built by an arm of the Lulu group, Twenty Fourteen Hotels India. Operations are yet to begin as some pending works have to be completed.

The hotel is understood to have been put up for sale with an expected value of ₹400 crore. The Lulu group has a 20-year lease with Marriott to manage it, and onboarding a new owner is not likely to disturb this arrangement.

Marriott and the Lulu group did not respond to emails sent seeking clarification.