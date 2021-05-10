Blackstone Real Estate acquires Embassy Industrial Parks in $700-m deal

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
In one of the largest logistics transactions in India, PE fund Blackstone on Monday announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have bought Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group in a $700-million (₹5,250 crore) deal.
Embassy Industrial Parks comprises 22 million square feet of Grade A logistics and warehousing assets located in urban centres catering to tenants in major sectors. Blackstone, in the first tranche, is to pick up 10.6 million square feet and the balance would be acquired in two weeks.
Also read: Why the stock of Embassy REIT is a good ‘Buy’
Blackstone is among the top 10 business groups in India by total value of assets and the transaction is expected to reinforce the firm’s leading position in office, retail and logistics. Embassy Industrial Parks’ warehouses are located across major industrial hubs in India including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune, and are leased to leading e-commerce and retail players.
Announcing the deal, Asheesh Mohta, Head of Blackstone’s Real Estate India Acquisitions, said, “Logistics is one of the firm’s highest global conviction themes, anchored by our belief that e-commerce trends will further fuel demand for logistics space especially near city centres. This is particularly true in India, where e-commerce is heavily under penetrated compared to major economies around the world. For instance, Bengaluru, the e-commerce hub, only has 30 million square feet of total Grade A and B warehouse space compared to 1.2 billion square feet in Chicago.”
Tuhin Parikh, Blackstone’s Head of Real Estate India, said: “We’ve successfully launched the country’s first two REITs, with the very first Embassy Office Parks REIT marking its second-year anniversary this month, and recently announced the acquisition of a portfolio of commercial properties.”
Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, said:”We are extremely focussed on consolidating our resources towards the growth of our core businesses of office and residential development and management. This transaction with Blackstone Real Estate along with the upcoming merger with IBREL is a strategic move in that direction.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...