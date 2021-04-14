BLADE India set to expand presence, increase fleet

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
BLADE India, an aggregator for helicopter services, is set to expand its presence to Goa, Uttarakhand and Karnataka among other regions. The firm will also add five more helicopters to its services in this fiscal year.
Amit Dutta, Managing Director of BLADE India said that the firm, which had to temporarily shutdown its operations due to Covid-19 in 2020, was able to restart its services in November. It has then witnessed a 60 per cent rise in leisure travel compared to pre-Covid levels.
Speaking to BusinessLine about the company’s plan for the fiscal, Dutta said: “We are making aggressive plans, and spreading across India using the short-haul segments and tourism. Over the next 12 months, apart from the expansion in Maharashtra, we are looking to operate in at least three new states including Karnataka, Goa and Uttarakhand.” Routes in Karnataka are likely to start services by June 2021.
Last month, the company also announced the signing of an MoU with Airbus to spread awareness about helicopter rides and expand BLADE’s fleet. Currently, BLADE operates with eight helicopters. Dutta said that for the fiscal, it plans to add at least four more helicopters to its operations.
Speaking about other plans, Dutta pointed out that the firm is aggressively partnering with five star and luxury hotel chains to offer packages. In the next fiscal, it also plans to offer air ambulance services.
Post Covid-19, there has been a rise in air ambulance services in India. Recently, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has a lot of potential, especially in the helicopter segment, which was underutilised. The government has also made policy reforms in order to make the services better.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...