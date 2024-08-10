Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform, has introduced a new service offering 10-minute delivery of passport-sized photographs in Delhi and Gurugram. The company plans to expand this service to other cities it operates in, based on customer feedback.

The new offering aims to solve last-minute needs for passport photos, which are often required for visa documentation, admit cards, and rent agreements. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the service, emphasizing its convenience for time-pressed customers.

In a X (formerly Twitter) post Albinder Dhindsa wrote, “Ever needed passport-sized photos for visa documentation, admit cards or rent agreements at the last-minute? Starting today, Blinkit customers in Delhi and Gurugram can get passport photos delivered in 10 minutes! We’re excited to roll out this new service and look forward to your feedback to help us perfect it. Will be gradually scaling this to all the cities we serve.”

To use the service, customers can access the Print Store section of the Blinkit app. The process involves three simple steps starting with uploading or clicking a picture with the smartphone then the app will automatically remove background and crop the image to the correct size. The customer can then select the number of prints (8, 16, or 32) and place the order.

Blinkit indicates it to be very affordable with delivery charges applied separately.

Blinkit’s new service expands on its existing document printing options available in the Print Store section of the app. Customers can also order other document printing services through this feature.

The passport photo delivery service has received positive feedback on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “Wow! Very much needed. Kudos to @letsblinkit team for adding adjacent categories to the printing store.” Nitin Tiwari, another user commented “Great feature which will be really handy in day to day activities.”