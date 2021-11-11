BLive foray into offline multi-brand retail segment

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
EV platform BLive on Wednesday announced its foray into offline multi-brand retail segment with the launch of a facility in Hyderabad and said that it is looking to roll out over 100 such stores in the next three years.
BLive aims to offer an interactive experience to all its customers by showcasing electric two-wheelers (e-two-wheelers) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) designed and manufactured by Indian brands, the company said in a release.
Earlier the platform was offering these services only online.
In 2020, the company launched the country’s first online EV marketplace, offering e-cycles and e-scooters from top EV brands.
The company said initially it will focus on launching these offline experience stores in the South Indian market, with a focus on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, adding that plans are also there to drive a deeper penetration in Tier-2,3 cities where customers struggle to shift to clean mobility due to lack of options.
BLive is hoping to launch 100 offline stores by the next three years and has already received more than 200 applications for opening such stores across the country, and is on the lookout for more partners to open such stores across the country, it added.
“We look forward to welcoming like-minded partners to help us in our vision to drive EV adoption by masses and further extend support in promoting sustainable mobility,” said Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-founders, BLive.
The company’s strategic alliances with several key players in the Indian EV industry and partnerships with hospitality segment will allow it to provide extensive support to its partners and deliver a premium consumer experience, they stated.
Blive already has several inquiries from potential partners and it is optimistic about onboarding many new partners in the near future by offering easy finance to them, they said.
According to the platform, the experience store will enable users to get a deeper understanding of EVs in the market and will help EV enthusiasts explore, experience, and purchase top e-2Ws and e-bike models from premium brands.
Moreover, the company said, it is also looking to offer ease of ownership with simple interest-free EMIs, and cardless loan facility at all these stores.
