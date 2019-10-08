Companies

Bloom Energy, EnergyPower tie up

US-listed Bloom Energy and EnergyPower announced a joint effort to deploy an integrated solution for supplying clean, reliable power generated from municipal and agri waste to local Indian businesses, a company statement said.

“Once complete, this project will be Bloom’s first commercial scale on-site biogas to electricity project in India,” it said.EnergyPower will deploy a new agricultural and municipal waste digester combined with Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell technology to deliver reliable, renewable power to customers in the Shirala district, Maharashtra.

