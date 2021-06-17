Blowhorn develops real-time tracking platform to ensure timely delivery of medical aid

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Logistics firm Blowhorn on Thursday said it has developed a real-time tracking platform to aid the fight against Covid-19 in the national capital by ensuring timely delivery of life-saving medical equipment like oxygen concentrators to hospitals and patients.
“The QR Code-based OC Tracking platform which was created within a span of just 72 hours has been helping the Delhi government keep a real-time track of the donated oxygen concentrators by bringing them on to a centralised platform,” a company statement said.
The platform which is being used extensively is currently tracking an available inventory of 3,514 oxygen concentrators across 18 hospitals in Delhi. Till date, the platform has already completed 2,712 inventory transactions since its inception less than 30 days ago.
“The national capital of Delhi has been one of the most affected in the country as it battles an acute shortage of medical infrastructure and shortage of oxygen supply,” it said.
“With all the aid pouring in from various NGOs, corporates and others, one of the key challenges was to keep a track of the stock and ensure that it reaches the beneficiaries and hospitals without losing much time,” a company statement said. Blowhorn, it said, identified this challenge and with its extensive experience of supply-chain technology created a tracking platform.
The application, which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store, stores an inventory of the equipment available across the city. Once a donation is received, a QR code is attached to it which helps in tracking the oxygen concentrator as it gets supplied to various hospitals as per the requirement and availability.
The platform also allows users to assess the quality of the equipment and make informed decisions on their availability.
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
