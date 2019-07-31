Blue Dart April-June quarter profit drops 73%

Blue Dart Express Ltd on Wednesday posted a 73.9 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 5.99 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 22.97 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a filing to BSE. However, the consolidated income during April-June quarter increased to Rs 794.73 crore, from Rs 739.59 crore in the year-ago period.

“The macro economic and business environment continues to be volatile and challenging. Amidst this scenario, Blue Dart has delivered a modest performance this quarter. We have been investing aggressively in expanding our reach, improving transit times, focusing on revenue from small towns and SMEs, growth from channels and key sectors, ramping up our network, infrastructure and technology solutions. It is expected to benefit us going forward,” company’s Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

“Our strengthened focus on service quality, cost rationalisation to improve margins, better customer experience and automation will continue to drive the growth of our business and create value for our stakeholders. Our commitment to serve Blue Dart country and strengthen our market leadership with the support of our highly passionate team, remains persistent“,” he added.

Blue Dart Express Ltd, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 35,000 locations in India.