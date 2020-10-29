Blue Star posts net profit of Rs 15.30 cr for Sept quarter

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration maker Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.32 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 902.12 crore during the period. It was Rs 1,249.47 crore a year ago, the company said.
According to the company, its “results for the quarter are not comparable with those for the previous quarter, owing to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the company’s operations“.
Blue Star’s total expenses were at Rs 885.52 crore.
Its revenue from ‘electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems’ stood at Rs 540.83 crore. It was Rs 783.54 crore in the year-ago period.
“The order inflow in the electro-mechanical projects business saw a gradual recovery with a major order from the infrastructure segment. The healthcare, pharmaceutical and government sectors helped the commercial air conditioning business to recover in Q2FY21,” it said.
While revenue from unitary products, which have business of residential AC, was at Rs 318.65 crore. It was against Rs 377.21 crore in the corresponding quarter.
“With the opening of retail outlets across the country and the growth of e-commerce channel, the demand recovery exceeded the expectations in the room air conditioner business.
“Increased traction in pharma and healthcare segments and growth momentum in the supermarket refrigeration equipment business enabled recovery for the commercial refrigeration business,” it said.
Professional electronics and industrial systems were at Rs 42.64 crore. It was Rs 88.72 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.
In the morning trading session, shares of Blue Star Ltd on Thursday quoted lower by Rs 21.65, or 3.35% to Rs 625.10 on the BSE.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...