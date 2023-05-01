Blue Star Ltd said its board would be considering an issue of bonus shares at its meeting on May 4, the day on which it is meeting to approve the company’s fourth quarter and FY23 results.

This is the first time in its history that the maker of air conditioners and industrial coolers is considering the issue of bonus shares.

Over the past year, the company’s shares have appreciated 23.4 per cent, and last Friday ended at ₹1,480.20 on the NSE. During the same period, the Nifty 500 has fallen 1.5 per cent.