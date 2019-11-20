Blue Star to launch air conditioners with in-built air purifiers

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
With growing concerns about pollution in the country, air-conditioner maker Blue Star believes that demand for air-conditioning solutions integrated with air purification benefits in residential and commercial segments is expected to see an uptick.
The company on Wednesday launched its new 5-star inverter room air-conditioner with an in-built air-purifier.
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd said: "We believe nearly 10 per cent of the air-conditioner market will move towards integrated products that serve the dual purpose of cooling and purifying at the same time, considering air pollution is serious concerns in most metros.”
The company is already testing similar solutions for commercial segment like hospitals and office buildings that will offer both air-conditioning and air-purification benefits. It is likely to launch by April next year.
"The market for standalone air-purifiers is still small. But products that offer dual benefits of cooling and purification will gain significant traction in the residential and light commercial segments in the coming months,” he said adding that in winters the in-built air purifier can work as a standalone unit.
Despite the ongoing economic slowdown, air conditioner segment did well during the summer season. “We expect to close FY20 with a growth of 15 per cent in the residential air-conditioner segment. The AC category grew reasonably well in the first two quarters compared to other consumer durable categories. We are also expecting shorter winter season and the early onset of summer which will boost air-conditioner sales in the upcoming summer season,” said Thiagarajan.
With the penetration of air-conditioners still at about 5-6 per cent, the company is working on strengthening its distribution network further
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...