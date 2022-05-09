BlueStone appoints Rumit Dugar as its Chief Financial Officer

BlueStone, India’s omni-channel jewellery retailer, has announced the appointment of Rumit Dugar as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Dugar has over seventeen years of experience across multiple domains, such as Technology, Fintech and Equities Businesses.

Upon assuming his new role at BlueStone, Dugar will be spearheading the entire finance function of the enterprise, driving controls & governance framework, capital access & allocation and investor engagement.

Dugar has been associated with organisations such as J.P. Morgan, Infosys and IDFC in the past and began his career in 2004 as an ERP consultant, from where he moved to equities business within J.P. Morgan.

He has led the technology and telecom sectors for investment banks across geographies, including India, Europe and Hong Kong. Prior to joining BlueStone, his last stint was as the Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy at Niyogin Fintech, a public listed Fintech neo-banking platform. His expertise ranges across multiple areas, including CFOs office, strategy, M&A, investor relations and capital markets research.

He holds an MBA in Finance from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and a B.E. in Computer Science from VTU.

Focus areas

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder & CEO of BlueStone, said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Rumit Duggar as our CFO. BlueStone is scaling at pace and establishing its presence across the country, thanks to our unique omni-channel model.”

“With our operations expanding to over 25 cities across the country and continuing to grow, we were on the lookout for a strong and experienced leader to manage the ever-growing finance function and zeroed in on Rumit, whose expertise across verticals in the domain will be a huge value add for BlueStone. We believe he will be the right fit to take the company to the next level,” said Kushwaha.

Dugar, said, “Jewellery is a new segment for me and I am excited to be a part of BlueStone’s journey in revolutionising the jewellery buying experience. I believe my skills and know-how will allow me to build, strengthen and streamline processes that will have a bearing on the long-term growth prospects of the enterprise. I am honoured to be working with a team of professionals who bring in rich expertise in growing and establishing new-age enterprises.”

In his new role at BlueStone, Dugar will focus on enhancing initiatives of market expansion and reaching targeted audiences across broader geographies by looking at ways to enhance the brand’s capital base with strategic growth initiatives.