BlueStone raises $30 million in a round led by Hero Enterprises

BlueStone has raised $30 million in a round led by Hero Enterprises Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, valuing the omnichannel jewellery retailer at $410 million. The company said it plans to utilise the funds raised to step up its manufacturing capabilities.

BlueStone is backed by investors including Ratan Tata, Accel, Kalaari, Iron Pillar, IvyCap and Saama Capital.

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO, BlueStone, stated, “Hero Enterprise has had a long history of helping brands scale up and achieve their full potential. With this round of funding, we aim to further strengthen our omnichannel presence to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience to customers who want to utilize both our online and offline platforms to buy jewellery for themselves and their loved ones.”

The jewellery retailer said it expects to close the current fiscal year ending March 2022, with revenue of ₹500 crores, clocking a growth of 85 per cent over the previous fiscal year, with break-even achieved.

In the next two years, the company is targeting annual revenue of more than ₹2,000 crores. It currently has about 70 retail stores and plans to launch 100 more stores in the next fiscal year, with a cumulative footprint of 300 stores projected by 2024, the statement added.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise stated, “We at Hero Enterprise believe that the jewellery industry in India is poised for exponential growth due to the enhanced self-belief and people’s desire to look and to present themselves better. The investments made in the business model and products give BlueStone an edge over the competition.”

Sameer Nath, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Iron Pillar added that at $80 billion, the Indian jewellery market is almost the same size as that in the US. “Given the massive TAM (total addressable market) at play, BlueStone has a unique opportunity to sustain its growth trajectory and scale to its full potential,” he said..