BluSmart, EV ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, has reported a 77 per cent year-over-year increase in gross merchandise value (GMV), reaching ₹275 crore in H1FY25, up from ₹155 crore in H1FY24.

BluSmart’s GMV has grown multifold over 2 years, with GMV in October 2022 at over ₹4 crore, now surging to over ₹55 crore in October 2024. This increase of over thirteen times between October 2022 and October 2024 on the back of BluSmart’s rapid expansion in electric mobility.

Festive season surge and service expansion

During the festive season, BluSmart’s saw a 50 per cent increase in total rides and a 60 per cent rise in unique riders during this period. This seasonal uptick aligns with BluSmart’s consistent year-on-year growth, effectively doubling its rides and unique riders annually.

Commenting on the growth trajectory Punit Goyal, Co-Founder of BluSmart, said: “The exponential growth in revenue and GMV reflects both the trust of our riders and the mounting demand for sustainable mobility options.

The festive surge in rentals, airport transfers, and daily ridership underscores BluSmart’s role in enhancing travel ease, especially during peak seasons. We remain committed to providing a reliable, eco-friendly travel experience to all.”

BluSmart has over 8,500 EVs, BluSmart and 20 million rides. BluSmart’s charging network now includes over 5,000 stations across 50 hubs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, covering over 2 million sq. ft. and supported by 10,800 driver partners.

