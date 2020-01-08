BMW Group India sales down 13% to 9,641 units in 2019

BMW Group India on Wednesday said it has delivered 9,641 units of BMW and Mini cars in 2019, which is a decline of 13 per cent as compared with 11,105 units in 2018.

The company said it registered sales of 9,000 units of BMW cars and 641 units of the Mini cars during the year. In 2018, it sold 10,405 units of BMW cars and 700 of Minis.

However, the sale of its two-wheelers has grown on a yearly basis. BMW Motorrad continued its streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers, up 10 per cent as compared with 2,187 units in 2018.

“The year 2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations. BMW Group India stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of new products and aspirational and desirable brands. We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1,” Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, said.

At the same time, the company created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series, he said.

“We have a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months. Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focussed on our customers,” Singh added.

BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X5, the BMW X3 and the BMW X1. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series, the company said.