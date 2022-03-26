BMW India announces price increase of up to 3.5 per cent from April 1

Luxury vehicles manufacturer, BMW India has announced a price increase of up to 3.5 per cent across the BMW model range effective from April 1, 2022.

“The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geo-political situation and exchange rates,” the luxury car maker said in an official release.

The range of cars locally produced by the Group includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, BMW X5 M and BMW iX which are available in India as completely built-up units (CBU).

A 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group, BMW India is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region).

Till date, BMW Group has invested over ₹5.2 billion (€ 72 million) in BMW India, it said.

The Group is involved in a wide range of activities in India including a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and the development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touchpoints in the Indian market.

The announcement follows similar price hikes announced by other luxury carmakers. Mercedes-Benz and Audi have also announced a price hike from April 1. Both brands will implement a 3 per cent hike in prices to offset rising input costs.