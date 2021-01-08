BMW India sells 6,604 cars and 2,563 two-wheelers in 2020

BMW Group India on Friday said it sold 6,604 units of BMW and Mini cars in 2020 (January-December) and its two-wheeler arm BMW Motorrad delivered 2,563 motorcycles.

Of the 6,604 units sold, 6,092 were BMW cars and 512 were Minis, the company said in a statement.

The company had sold 9,641 units of BMW and Mini vehicles in 2019.

“BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

BMW India saw over 50 per cent of sales coming from the locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the BMW X5. The newly launched BMW X7 experienced good demand in all regions, the company said.

The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued with their traditional role as strong contributors in the sedan segment, it said.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions, the statement said. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad, it added.

Mini India also increased its marketshare in the premium car segment. The locally produced Mini Countryman commanded a share of over 40 per cent in sales, the company said.