BMW India sells 6,604 cars and 2,563 two-wheelers in 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BMW Group India on Friday said it sold 6,604 units of BMW and Mini cars in 2020 (January-December) and its two-wheeler arm BMW Motorrad delivered 2,563 motorcycles.
Of the 6,604 units sold, 6,092 were BMW cars and 512 were Minis, the company said in a statement.
The company had sold 9,641 units of BMW and Mini vehicles in 2019.
“BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.
BMW India saw over 50 per cent of sales coming from the locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the BMW X5. The newly launched BMW X7 experienced good demand in all regions, the company said.
The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued with their traditional role as strong contributors in the sedan segment, it said.
BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions, the statement said. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad, it added.
Mini India also increased its marketshare in the premium car segment. The locally produced Mini Countryman commanded a share of over 40 per cent in sales, the company said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...