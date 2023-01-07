German luxury carmaker, BMW, launched the BMW 740i M Sport and BMW i7xDrive60 in Mumbai on Saturday. The cars are offered in petrol and electric modes and are priced at ₹1.95 crore and ₹1.70 crore, respectively.

The BMW 740iM Sport is locally made at the company’s Chennai plant and the electric BMW i7 xDrive60 is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The deliveries of the vehicles will start in March 2023 and diesel variants will be introduced by the carmaker later.

The car is equipped with connected drive technology that will provide real-time traffic information, a smartphone parking facility and Amazon Fire TV. The electric luxury car is equipped with a lithium-ion recyclable battery with a capacity of 101.7 kWh that will provide a range of up to 625 km.

The electric car can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 34 minutes with a 195 kW DC Charger, 100 per cent in 5 hours with a 22 kW AC Charger and 10.5 hours with an 11 kW AC charger.

“The seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series marks a turning point. The 7 Series once again reaffirms its status as an innovation leader ...,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

