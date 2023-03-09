BMW's Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter will retire in May after the carmaker's annual general meeting and be replaced by Walter Mertl, the company said on Thursday.

Peter has worked at BMW for over thirty years and been on the board since 2017.

Mertl, at BMW since 1998, has worked across the Finance and Sales & Commercial divisions in Germany and the UK in managerial roles, the statement said, most recently heading up the BMW Group Corporate Controlling division.