BMW resumes production activities at Chennai factory

The pandemic impact on Q1
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
BMW Group India on Thursday said it started operations at its Chennai factory in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities.
Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce. All other employees will continue to work from home. The plant will resume its operations in a single shift.
Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily, according to a statement.
The Chennai plant has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment, including remodelling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals and the highest level of sanitisation measures.
The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services based out of BMW Group India headquarters in Gurugram will continue to work from home.
BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country will restart operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures, it said.
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Set to debut in India later this year, will this global new model replicate the success of its bigger ...
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...