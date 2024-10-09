Tata Electronics has appointed Bobby Mitra as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and President of AI and Digital Transformation.

In this role, Mitra will drive enterprise-wide initiatives in AI and digital transformation for Electronic Manufacturing Services, Semiconductor Assembly and Test, Semiconductor Foundry, and Design Services businesses.

Mitra and his team will be instrumental in advancing Tata Electronics’ commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence, particularly in establishing India’s first semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat and the first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

“We are pleased to welcome Bobby to Tata Electronics,” said Randhir Thakur, MD & CEO of Tata Electronics. “He will focus on advancing Tata Electronics’ technology and manufacturing capabilities using AI and digital systems. His deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to our customers.”

Mitra has led smart manufacturing as well as industrial systems and personal electronics systems globally for Texas Instruments, served as President and Managing Director of Texas Instruments India, and, most recently, guided manufacturing and supply chain advancements at Deloitte Consulting as Managing Director. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, and is the Global Chair of SEMI Smart Manufacturing, past Chair of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and former President of the VLSI Society of India.

Mitra has a B.Tech in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering and a Ph.D in Computer Science, both from IIT Kharagpur and an Executive MBA from the University of Texas, Austin.