BOC delivers first of four Airbus A321neo aircraft to Indigo

PTI Singapore | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the first of four new Airbus A321neo aircraft on lease to IndiGo, an official statement said Monday.

The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines, BOC Aviation said in the release.

IndiGo scouts for engines for its expanding fleet

“We are very pleased to deliver the first of four new Airbus A321neo aircraft on lease to IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, and we’re pleased to have an opportunity to build on our relationship with IndiGo,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation.

“This incremental capital expenditure for larger narrow-body new technology aircraft continues to reflect our disciplined investment in popular and in-demand aircraft, as we work closely with industry-leading airlines such as IndiGo, to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions,” he said.

