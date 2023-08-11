The expansion of the NexGard product line for small (weighing two-fourkgs) and medium (weighing 4-10kgs) dogs comes after the successful introduction of NexGard X and L earlier in 2020, said a note from BI, a human and animal health company.

NexGard is indicated for use in dogs and puppies from eight weeks and is delivered as a monthly treatment in highly palatable flavored chewables that kill fleas before they can lay eggs, ticks, and mites. The product is the only product that is FDA-approved to prevent Lyme infections in dogs as a result of killing black-legged ticks, it said..

“The tropical conditions in India provides an ideal weather for the survival and propagation of flea-borne and tick-borne pathogens in dogs. These can also be easily transmitted from animal to humans, leading to a larger health concern. It is thus crucial for pet parents to be aware of and administer regular parasite control for their pets. With the introduction of NexGard S and M, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to ensure the same high-quality protection for small and medium-sized dogs, as their larger counterparts,” said Dr Vinod Gopal, Director - Country Head, Animal Health, BI India.

Pet parenting in India has grown multifold over the last few years, and is growing at a 12 percent annually. India today has over 32 million pets, which is a 61 percent spike from 2018, it said. Flea and tick infestation is a perennial problem in dogs and thrives especially in humid and warm conditions, which can cause itching, skin irritation, and infections like flea allergic dermatitis, anemia, and tapeworm. It can also transmit various diseases caused by bacteria and viruses like ehrlichiosis, lyme disease, tick paralysis, etc., which can also be transmitted to humans. Pet parasitic treatment not only reduces the use of antibiotics to prevent infections, but also protects the health of the pets, making pet and human co-living safe and meaningful, it added.