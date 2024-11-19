Biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with RED. Health, an emergency care venture, to strengthen emergency pre-hospital stroke care services.

The agreement includes “implementation of formal stroke protocols for RED.Health ambulances and the utilization of specific stroke scales like FAST (Face, Arm, Speech, Time) during patient transport,” they said in a joint note.

The collaboration, through BI’s Angel Initiative, comes ahead of World Stroke Day, and the backdrop rising stroke cases in the country, they said, adding that “stroke is now the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability.” Despite its prevalence, many patients arrive at the hospital after the critical “golden period,” reducing their chances of receiving effective treatment, they noted.

“It is important that a patient receives treatment within the golden period of 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms. This partnership aims to change that by focusing on faster response times, comprehensive training, and the seamless integration of advanced medical protocols in pre-hospital settings,” they said, pointing to implementation of standardized stroke protocols and training.

“All training and support provided by the Angels Initiative will be at no financial cost to RED.Health, “ the note said.

“We believe that organized, timely intervention can transform stroke outcomes,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India. Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO of RED. Health, added, “Stroke impacts over 1.9 million people across India annually, and timely intervention is crucial for saving lives and improving outcomes.”