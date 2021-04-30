Boeing announces $10 million package to help India fight Covid-19

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Boeing has announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the current surge in Covid-19 cases. The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling Covid-19. The Boeing team in India totals 3,000 employees, in addition to valued local customers, suppliers, and business partners.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases,” said Dave Calhoun, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.
Boeing will partner with local and international relief organisations to deploy the $10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.
Boeing employees also have an opportunity to donate personally to charitable organisations supporting Covid-19 relief in India. As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of assistance being provided to the Indian people.
