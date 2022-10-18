Aviation major Boeing, through its subsidiary Boeing India and Ahmedabad-based Jaivel Aerospace and Learning Links Foundation (LLF), has launched a skilling programme for youth in Gujarat.

The aim is to create a skilled workforce for the aerospace and manufacturing sector in Gujarat, the company informed on the sidelines of the five-day DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar.

Nearly 188 individuals, of whom 23 per cent are women and 14 per cent persons with disabilities (PWDs), have already received training and found jobs under the programme, which was first launched in 2019.

The second batch of 20 trainees will be imparted technical and soft skills, followed by on-job training at Jaivel Aerospace.

The curriculum focuses on mechanical and fabric tooling.

The training programme, funded by Boeing, aims to create employment opportunities in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat’s aerospace manufacturing sector.

“We aim to inspire the next generation talent, and help them develop skills to strengthen the aerospace ecosystem in Gujarat, in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Vipul Vachhani, Founder and CEO, Jaivel Aerospace.

“Our team at “Inspire One” are on a journey to build a fully digital manufacturing ecosystem; this endeavour provides an excellent opportunity for young minds to learn and develop their creative thinking,” said Vipul Vachhani, Founder and CEO, Jaivel Aerospace.