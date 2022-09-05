Boeing University’s innovation program, now open to Indian startups

Boeing India is inviting applications from university students and early stage startups across the country for its Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) program 2022.

The program is aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurial minds to develop ideas that can be converted into viable business offerings, aligned with Boeing’s vision of contributing to India’s robust startup culture.

Partnership

Boeing has partnered with seven incubators - IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad, and KIIT Bhubaneshwar - Applicants are invited to submit ideas in the fields of mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics.

“With BUILD, we touch the entire spectrum of student-to-start-up community so they can benefit from our experience and partner networks for developing breakthrough ideas in India, for India, and for the world,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. The burgeoning academic and entrepreneurial ecosystem in India provides a strong tailwind to the investments organization continues to make in building up indigenous skills and capabilities in the country, he added.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will pitch their ideas to experts on Boeing Innovation Day, to be held in February 2023. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes. Boeing mentors and industry experts will interact and closely work with the finalists to refine their ideas to convert them into viable business offerings.