Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has invested in Chrome Asia Hospitality’s first boutique hotel, KAIA, which is located in Goa. The hotel will have ten rooms and four-room villas, spread over 30,000 square feet.

The boutique hotel is curated for travellers seeking ultimate relaxation and is built on the philosophy of slow living.

“As an actor, I have always sought to explore new avenues, even beyond the silver screen. With this investment, we aspire to curate a haven that combines luxury, comfort, warmth, and cultural immersion. This venture represents my belief in the transformative power of responsible hospitality, where every stay becomes an opportunity for personal growth and meaningful connections,” the actor said.

The brand scaled exponentially in 2022 and went on to develop 1,00,000 sq ft of hospitality space in the country and launched five new restaurants in Mumbai under the Chrome Hospitality umbrella.

According to Pawan Shahri, co-founder, of Chrome Asia Hospitality, in a joint statement, the actor’s passion for exceptional experiences and their commitment to delivering novel concepts across formats, will complement each other to scale the brand across destinations.

The company, which was established in 2019, generated ₹56.4 crore in revenue in FY22. The group owns, manages, and consults with restaurants, bars, and boutique hotels across the country.