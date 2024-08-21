GRM Overseas Limited, an exporter of basmati rice and an FMCG player, announced it has signed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for its basmati rice and wheat flour products. The company said it aims to leverage Khan’s popularity to strengthen its brand identity and market presence, particularly for its 10X brand range.

The shares of GRM Overseas Limited were trading at ₹2,271.34, up by ₹14.10 or 5.48 per cent, on the NSE at 10.10 am.

Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM, said Khan’s mass appeal would be a perfect match for the company’s product lines. Khan, known for his fitness advocacy, stated his alignment with GRM’s focus on quality and authenticity.

“I’m excited to associate with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity. I’m confident that together, we can encourage people to choose nutritious, high-quality foods that support a healthier lifestyle every day,” he said.