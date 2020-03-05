Bombay HC dismisses Chanda Kochhar’s petition against ICICI Bank

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Mumbai, March 5 The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Chanda Kochhar, former Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank, against her termination from the bank according to media reports.
A Division Bench of Justices NM Jamdar and MS Karnik accepted ICICI’s contention that the petition was not maintainable as it contested private contractual terms, the report said.
Kochhar was terminated from ICICI Bank months after she voluntarily resigned from India’s second-largest private lender. She had then moved the High Court in November 2019, challenging her termination after her resignation, according to previous reports.
Chanda Kochhar’s counsel Vikram Nankani had argued that the termination which came months after the private lender had accepted her voluntary resignation was “illegal, untenable, and unsustainable in law,” as per media reports. She had also contended the denial of remuneration and withdrawal of stocks and bonuses by the bank post her termination.
The termination was in light of the allegations against Kochhar regarding her role in granting ₹3,250 crore out-of-turn loans to Videocon Group benefiting her husband Deepak Kochhar as per previous reports.
ICICI Bank had then filed a monetary suit seeking the dismissal of Kochhar’s petition, and recovery of the money, including bonuses paid to its former Managing Director and CEO, on the basis that her petition sought to contest what were purely private contractual terms.
