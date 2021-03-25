Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹15 crore from Sixth Sense Ventures

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Personal care start-up Bombay Shaving Company has raised ₹15 crore in funding from its existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures. This will include a primary infusion as well as a secondary purchase from senior employees, it added.
With this Sixth Sense Ventures now own about 24 per cent of Bombay Shaving Company. This comes just a month after it had raised ₹45 crore in a round led by global consumer giant Reckitt.
“Thrilled to see Sixth Sense Ventures doubling down on their investment in us. Our primary goal now is to build a leadership team to take us from a start-up to an established FMCG organisation. Our growth plans include building our brands, rapid scale in online and offline expansion and focus on winning categories,” said Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, in a statement.
The 4-year-old start-up, that sells razors, foams, creams and after-shave solutions aims to get to ₹500 crore top-line in the next 3-4 years.
“Bombay Shaving Company has grown 3X since pre-Covid, found product market fit in core categories, is expanding aggressively and the team is incredible. With Reckitt joining the journey, we are very bullish and see the company continue to grab share across channels and categories,” said Nikhil Vora, founder of Sixth Sense Ventures.
