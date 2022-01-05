Bombay Shaving Company raises ₹160 crore in Series C

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Grooming solutions brand Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) has raised ₹160 crore in a round led by hedge fund Malabar Investments. The Series C round also saw participation from Patni Advisors, Singularity AMC and other HNIs.
The company said the funds will be utilised for strengthening its offline presence, aid product innovation and for international expansion. “ESOP sales for some employees and exits for early investors to the tune of ₹45 crore was another feature of this round,” it added.
This is the 6th round of financing for the company, which is backed by global strategic partners such as Reckitt and Colgate Palmolive besides Sixth Sense Venture Partners and other investors.
Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, said, “We expect to clock ARR (annual recurring revenues) of ₹150 crore by the end of this financial year. We aim to touch the ₹500 crore-mark in revenues in the next two years.”
He said the company is looking at acquisition of brands in “adjacent categories” and content platforms and is already in advanced talks to raise additional ₹300 crore from investors.
Founded in 2016, BSC has aggressive plans for offline expansion as part of its omni-channel strategy as well as foray into international markets such as US, Europe, GCC and Australia.
Deepak Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Bombay Shaving Company, said, “We plan to scale up the brand’s presence from about 50,000 to about 200,000 stores across the country. We also have a strong pipeline of new launches to expand our portfolio of personal care and hair removal products in 2022.”
The D2C company said it is already clocking 1.5 million shipments in a quarter and expects the international channel to add 10-15 per cent to its overall revenues in the next 18-24 months.
“In a short period of time, Bombay Shaving Company has built a sizeable business and a differentiated franchise despite heavily established competition. We believe hair removal is a large market and BSC has emerged as a strong challenger brand,” added Sumeet Nagar, Managing Director, Malabar Investments.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...