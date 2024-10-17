Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group and a global provider of power transmission and drive solutions, is investing ₹320 crore in expanding its operations in India.

On Thursday, the company laid the foundation stone for a new Industry and Automation facility in Cheyyar, located approximately 90 km from Chennai, and inaugurated its Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Chennai.

“With a targeted turnover of ₹1,900 crore by year-end, Bonfiglioli is poised for significant growth. This strategic expansion reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence, creating job opportunities and enhancing our presence in the region,” said Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairwoman of Bonfiglioli S.p.A.

The new 25-acre plant in Cheyyar is expected to commence operations by 2025, solidifying Bonfiglioli’s position as one of the largest gearbox manufacturers in India. The facility will generate 150-200 jobs and cater to the rising domestic demand for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes. This investment builds on last year’s expansion in Pune, which enhanced the company’s capabilities for light and medium-duty industrial gearboxes.

“The Cheyyar facility and Bonfiglioli Technology Space position us to meet growing local demand and provide innovative solutions,” stated Country Manager Kennady V. Kaippally.

The Bonfiglioli Technology Space in Chennai will serve as a global competence centre, employing 180 engineers with diverse expertise. It will focus on research, development, and technical support, leveraging advanced technologies to create innovative solutions, and will feature testing laboratories designed to simulate real-world operating conditions.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit