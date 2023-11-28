Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., a global leader in power transmission and drive solutions, today inaugurated its 42,500-square-meter high-tech, smart assembly facility in Pune.

The new and bigger facility commences operations from November 29 and features high-tech and real-time smart assembly operations in an eco-friendly and people-friendly environment. Almost 80 per cent of the plant is solar-powered. With the new facility being fully functional, the company aims to better serve its markets in the western region, catering to over 20 verticals in the discrete manufacturing and process sectors. It also intends to offer a wide range of customised products, reduce lead time, and have quick delivery timelines due to increased proximity.

Assembly facility

Speaking about the assembly facility, Kennady V. Kaippally, Country Manager of Bonfiglioli India, said, “We are committed to supporting industrial development in India by supplying smart and efficient systems required for Industry 4.0 operations. The western region represents a high-growth market, and we are expanding our assembly facility in Pune to meet the needs of the evolving market.”

Kaippally added, “The new facility has the highest standards of quality and safety, consistent with other Bonfiglioli locations worldwide. It is a hi-tech, real-time smart assembly facility that will help us introduce a wide range of products to 20-odd verticals, including food, packaging, cement, steel, pharmaceutical, textile, material handling, sugar, power generation, paper, and water treatment sectors. We are sure this assembly facility will increase the cost competitiveness of our products in the region and reduce lead time for our customers.”

Workforce expansion

Following the commencement of the new facility, Bonfiglioli Transmissions has expanded its team size, hiring more skilled staff and technicians. The company, in operation in India since 1998, has three production facilities: two in Chennai and one in Pune. It is a market leader in the country in a range of gear motors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes, and inverters that find applications in industrial automation, mobile machinery, and renewable energy, among others. Currently, Bonfiglioli has a production capacity of over 3,50,000 units of gearboxes and gear motors, its flagship product categories. Its turnover for the 2022-2023 financial year is ₹1,428 crore and is scheduled to close at ₹1,650 crore for the year 2023-2024.

Fausto Carboni, Group CEO of Bonfiglioli S.p.A., said, “At Bonfiglioli, this facility symbolises more than just an infrastructure expansion; it represents a step forward in our dedication to designing cutting-edge and customer-centric solutions. We are strongly committed not just to meet market demands but to exceed them, and the new Pune plant solidifies the company’s position as a leader in Power Transmission and Drive Solutions in the local market, propelling us towards a future defined by innovation and reliability.”

Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairwoman of Bonfiglioli S.p.A., said, “Twenty-five years ago, I first visited India with my father, and what I saw was a vast empty land. Today, I’m proud to say we’ve built an exceptional company here, with innovative facilities and, most importantly, a team of fantastic and motivated people. It’s thanks to their hard work that we’re inaugurating a new innovative plant. I’m filled with pride knowing how far we’ve come.”