Booking.com said it will hire 100 employees for its newly launched Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru by the end of CY 2022. According to Daniel Marovitz, Senior Vice-President, FinTech at Booking.com, the new centre will primarily focus on building global products for the fintech business.

“We came to Bangalore for the breadth and depth of talent and the market. The CoE is growing rapidly, we have hired 25, all managerial leaders, and we will be adding more than 100 people by the end of CY 2022,” said Marovitz. Apart from the CoE in Bengaluru, the company has another one in Bucharest, Romania.

He added that there is a large, highly skilled and diversified talent pool that can be accessed through the Bengaluru hub. The online agency intends to hire for management and team roles across HR, finance, accounting, facilities, IT, and for new roles to support Booking Holdings Financial Services and Booking.com’s fintech business unit.

Fintech business

Marovitz explained that in the travel business, payment friction is the biggest mountain to climb, as the risks and complexities on both sides of the marketplace are real. That is one of the main reasons behind the creation of the Fintech unit.

“Through Fintech, we intend to offer our customers and hotels more freedom when it comes to payment methods. This will help us protect travellers from fraud and chargebacks and protect hotels from cancellations,” he said. Additionally, the company plans to offer features like Buy Now Pay and make the traditional flywheel cheaper, better, faster, and easier.

Booking.com says that all its products are global. However, their offerings are not consistent globally due to different regulatory and product environments. According to the VP, “There are payment methods in India that don’t exist elsewhere in the world and vice versa. We now work with three dozen ways to pay on the site. India is and has been a key market for us for many years. As we lean into fintech increasingly, we have to work to expand our offering here.” The fintech services are yet to be launched in the Indian market.

Booking Holdings’, the parent company of Booking.com, also operates other brands in the country — Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. Currently, the total number of Booking Holdings India (BHI) has a headcount of more than 520 people across all its brands. Booking Holdings’ reported a net income of $857 million in the Q2 of 2022.