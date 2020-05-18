Companies

Bookings open for Renault’s AMT version of Triber

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 18, 2020 Published on May 18, 2020

Available in three options, starting price at ₹6.18 lakh (ex-showroom)

French carmaker Renault has opened bookings for the Triber Easy-R AMT, which comes with a starting price of ₹6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

Triber Easy-R AMT will be available in three options — RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price difference of ₹40,000 above the respective manual versions.

“Triber Easy-R AMT has been specifically designed for the Indian market and will offer an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a B-segment car, according to a company statement.

‘A popular choice’

Triber Easy-R AMT can be booked online at the company’s portal, or My Renault App or at an authorised dealership. The company started the bookings from Monday and the deliveries would start in the coming weeks.

“Looking at evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the launch of the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Renault Triber Easy-R AMT comes fitted with 1.0-litre petrol engine, offering better performance and fuel economy and a low total cost of maintenance.

Triber has already seen good acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. The company has also commenced exports of Triber to South Africa and the SAARC region. Renault will expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the volumes in India.

