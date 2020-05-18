Bookings open for Renault’s AMT version of Triber

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
French carmaker Renault has opened bookings for the Triber Easy-R AMT, which comes with a starting price of ₹6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).
Triber Easy-R AMT will be available in three options — RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price difference of ₹40,000 above the respective manual versions.
“Triber Easy-R AMT has been specifically designed for the Indian market and will offer an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a B-segment car, according to a company statement.
‘A popular choice’
Triber Easy-R AMT can be booked online at the company’s portal, or My Renault App or at an authorised dealership. The company started the bookings from Monday and the deliveries would start in the coming weeks.
“Looking at evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the launch of the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.
Renault Triber Easy-R AMT comes fitted with 1.0-litre petrol engine, offering better performance and fuel economy and a low total cost of maintenance.
Triber has already seen good acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. The company has also commenced exports of Triber to South Africa and the SAARC region. Renault will expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the volumes in India.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...