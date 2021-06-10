Companies

BookMyShow lays off 200 employees as pandemic disrupts business

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2021

Unable to compensate business loss even after turning to pay per view online streaming, says the founder.

Online entertainment and events company BookMyShow has laid off 200 employees as the pandemic disrupts cinemas and theatrical performances.

"Covid-19 has taught me many lessons and I learnt another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented and performance driven individuals, each and everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for BookMyShow and asking me if they could help me in any possible way," Ashish Hemrajani, founder and chief executive officer of BookMyShow said in a Tweet.

Movie theatres have been practically shut for the past year, and BookMyShow essentially made revenues by selling tickets online. Though the company has pivoted to pay per view online streaming, it has not been enough to compensate for the business loss.

"These 200 folks were handpicked and curated over the years and had surrounded themselves with the highest values of culture, performance and empathy. As the day passed, I had two thoughts, one of managing optics or two - just doing the right thing. And for me, finding each of them a new home, where a new journey can begin, was the easy choice. So if you have leads, please DM me and we will do the needful," Hemrajani said in his Tweet.

Published on June 10, 2021

Covid-19
job layoffs
Movies
