Boom Motors secures over 36,000 bookings for its e-bike

Coimbatore-based Boom Motors has said it has received more than 36,000 bookings for its electric two-wheeler Corbett, which was launched during second week of November 2021. The pre-booking order size is estimated at ₹400 crore plus, says a company statement.

Delivery of the e-bikes will commence from January 2022. The company’s electric bike Corbett comes with a range of up to 200 km. It comes with swappable batteries and with a portable charger that can plug into any household socket thereby removing the requirement for charging infrastructure. The vehicle can hit a top-speed of 75 kmph with the two-battery option, can support 200 kgs loading and can climb the steepest gradients too.

“We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we have received for the Boom Corbett. The response is a clear indication of customer preference shifting to electric vehicles. The company’s mission is to move to sustainable mobility. People have shown immense faith in our product and in the company’s vision and we are committed to working doubly hard to deliver these vehicles as soon as possible to our customers,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO & Co-Founder, Boom Motors.

The company has roped in 60+ dealers across India and are looking at tying up with an additional 250 dealers by 2022. Boom Motors aims to exceed one lakh unit sales in the next one year by expanding its manufacturing unit in Coimbatore.