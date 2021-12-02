Boom Motors secures over 36,000 bookings for its e-bike

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Coimbatore-based Boom Motors has said it has received more than 36,000 bookings for its electric two-wheeler Corbett, which was launched during second week of November 2021. The pre-booking order size is estimated at ₹400 crore plus, says a company statement.
Delivery of the e-bikes will commence from January 2022. The company’s electric bike Corbett comes with a range of up to 200 km. It comes with swappable batteries and with a portable charger that can plug into any household socket thereby removing the requirement for charging infrastructure. The vehicle can hit a top-speed of 75 kmph with the two-battery option, can support 200 kgs loading and can climb the steepest gradients too.
Also read: Ola to launch its first electric car in 2023
“We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we have received for the Boom Corbett. The response is a clear indication of customer preference shifting to electric vehicles. The company’s mission is to move to sustainable mobility. People have shown immense faith in our product and in the company’s vision and we are committed to working doubly hard to deliver these vehicles as soon as possible to our customers,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO & Co-Founder, Boom Motors.
The company has roped in 60+ dealers across India and are looking at tying up with an additional 250 dealers by 2022. Boom Motors aims to exceed one lakh unit sales in the next one year by expanding its manufacturing unit in Coimbatore.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...