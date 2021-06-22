Boomitra raises $4 million from Yara, Chevron Technology Ventures

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Boomitra, a technology start-up working on removal of atmospheric carbon by using artificial intelligence in agriculture, said it has raised $4 million from Yara Growth Ventures, the VC arm of fertiliser major Yara International. Chevron Technology Ventures, Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo, and billionaire sustainability investors Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor are the other investors participated in the funding, it said on Tuesday.
Boomitra has built satellite and Artificial Intelligence-based technology over the past four years to directly measure soil carbon levels without using sensors or soil sampling – this technology enables soil carbon sequestration to be scaled on a global level. It also enables farmers across the world to participate and increase their incomes, the company said in a statement.
Boomitra operates an international soil carbon market, where corporations and governments are able to get the lowest-cost internationally certified carbon removal credits and farmers around the world are incentivised to increase soil organic carbon, sequestering CO2.
Boomitra was founded as ConserWater in 2016 by founder and CEO Aadith Moorthy. Today, Boomitra works with ground partners across more than 2 million acres and many thousands of farmers in countries such as Mexico, Kenya and India and is in the process of generating and certifying more than 10 million tonnes of carbon removal this year.
“It is just the beginning for Boomitra – we are positioned to create and quantify millions of tonnes of real carbon removals. And we are now officially open for business – sign up on our website to buy carbon removals at any scale and support farmers worldwide!” says Moorthy in a statement. In the near future, Boomitra seeks to enable farmers to be a key part of the solution to addressing climate change. The company is building a 20-member team for its Indian operations.
“Boomitra’s remote technology and marketplace have the opportunity to categorically change the way agri-carbon credits are monitored, packaged, and sold. All while enabling small holder farmers with as little as two hectares, to make money while sequestering carbon. We’re proud to help the team scale in this next phase of their journey,” said Erkki Aaltonen, Head of Yara Growth Ventures.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...