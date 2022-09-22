BorgWarner expands Chennai operations with a new unit

BorgWarner, a global automotive engine parts maker, has expanded its manufacturing operations in India by opening a new unit at its Thiruvallur production complex near Chennai.

The US-headquartered company said assembly of BorgWarner’s high-performance engine control and variable camshaft timing (VCT) systems will be centralised in the new facility, which will also provide space for warehousing and shipping.

BorgWarner’s VCT technology focuses on optimising efficiency and contributes to reducing emissions in combustion-powered vehicles.

“The current expansion was necessary; we needed the extra space to meet our increasing customer demand in India as a major local manufacturer. “Having the two plants in the same area enables us to optimise logistics and improve our supply chain,” said Pei Wang, Vice President, and General Manager Asia, BorgWarner Morse Systems said in a statement.

The company believes this expansion will significantly increase the localised sourcing and manufacturing setup to deliver a competitive edge in the Indian market. BorgWarner anticipates that operations will take place across a total area of more than 83,600 sq ft, enabling further expansion of manufacturing capacities and the creation of additional jobs in the region.