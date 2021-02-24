Bosch Home Appliances plans €100-m investment

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bosch Home Appliances will invest €100 million over the next 3-4 years in personalising solutions, brand-building, strengthening its technology centre and UX studies, and setting up a robust refrigerator factory in India.
In the coming years, Bosch will majorly focus on connectivity with its IoT-based product solutions, strengthen its entry-level portfolio, introduce relevant global products and new digital business models for customer value (D2C). These initiatives will increase new employment opportunities in the space, a press statement from the company said on Wednesday.
India’s household appliances market is expected to grow at 14.5 per cent annually (CAGR 2018-2022), resulting in a market volume of $2 billion by 2022. Bosch India expects its business in this sector to grow significantly over the coming years. In line with this insight, Bosch has steadily expanded its product portfolio, with a major focus on localised offerings and India-first innovations built with the highest quality of German engineering.
“The pandemic has induced the need to own good quality technology which add convenience and hygiene to everyday chores at home. The growth of the dishwashers’ category is a good case in point. We will also increase our dominance in the cooking appliance segment by introducing newer product categories in both free-standing and built-in range,” Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, BSH Household Appliances, said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...