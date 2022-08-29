Bosch India joins hands with PTV Group to advanceconnected mobility ecosystem

Bengaluru, August 29

Bosch India, a technology and services company, and PTV Group, a mobility and logistics software company, have announced a partnership to advance the future of connected mobility in India.

As a part of their engagement, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), shared mobility providers, logistics services companies, and other entities on Bosch’s Mobility Marketplace will have access to PTV Group’s mobility and logistics solutions.

Future of mobility

“Bosch is shaping the future of mobility that is safe, sustainable, and exciting. We believe in cohesive growth and partnering with like-minded partners to share our vision and build a better tomorrow,” said Sandeep Nelamangala, Executive Director and Executive Vice-President, Mobility Solutions, Bosch India.

According to the company’s release, through the Mobility Marketplace, Bosch India enables different players across the sector to shape sustainable, smart mobility, and logistics solutions through application programme interface (APIs), data, software, services, and hardware under one umbrella.

Opportunities

“India faces many challenges here, but also has much potential. Our new partnership with Bosch India offers various opportunities. Bosch has great automotive domain expertise and an extensive network of customers. We are looking forward to joining forces, providing the best tools for a greener and smarter future,” said Christian U. Haas, CEO, PTV Group.

Bosch India and PTV Group will also explore synergies and opportunities such as a joint go-to-market for government projects, said the release.

Since 2021, the two companies have collaborated to improve air quality and reduce traffic-related emissions in cities. The integration of precise emissions data from Bosch into the traffic simulation tool PTV Vissim, enables planners to evaluate the effects of planned traffic measures on vehicle emissions.