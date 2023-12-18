Bosch, a leading technology and services provider, has strategically restructured its mobility business for regional growth and enhanced customer focus.

Starting January 1, 2024, Sandeep Nelamangala, Joint Managing Director of Bosch Ltd and Executive Vice-President of Sales, Mobility Solutions, Bosch India, will lead the mobility business in India alongside his current role.

Empower regions

This realignment aims to empower regions to better address existing and emerging customer requirements, providing tailor-made technologies and solutions.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, “As we deepen our focus on developing indigenous and cost-effective solutions with this realignment globally, leadership will be important to cater to our customer’s needs better and emerge as the preferred system solution provider for new-age technologies in India.”

Nelamangala, previously Head of Sales in Mobility Solutions, now oversees the realigned structure, managing technology and strategic developments for the region.

“With a customer-focused culture at the heart of our strategy, backed by a large software team at Bosch in India, we strive to deliver innovation and seamless integration of hardware and software, in our goal to be the preferred partner for mobility and a one-stop solution for our customer’s needs,” Sandeep Nelamangala.

