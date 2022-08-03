hamburger

  Bosch Limited Q1 revenue jumps 45.1% to ₹3,544 cr 

BL Bengaluru Bureau | August 3 | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022
Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited, and President, Bosch Group in India

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited, and President, Bosch Group in India | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

Bosch Ltd’s revenues are at all-time high due to low base last year

Bosch Limited’s revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY23 grew by 45.1 per cent to ₹3,544 crore from ₹2,443 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The tech company’s net profit increased by 28.9 per cent to ₹334 crore, compared to ₹259 crore in June 2021. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter increased to ₹113.30 from ₹88.30 in June 2021.

“The strong momentum exiting FY2021-22 was sustained and further improved over the past quarter due to recovery in the overall automotive market. This has bolstered our confidence that we will surpass the peaks of FY2018-19,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Bosch Limited and President of the Bosch Group in India.

Revenues are at an all-time high due to the low base last year and the easing of supply-chain bottlenecks, especially toward the end of the quarter, in conjunction with a positive production in the tractor segment, a company release said.

“With a steady order book and easing supply chain issues, we expect to maintain robust growth across revenue and free cash flows for the remainder of FY2022-23. Our focus is to maintain steady margins through strategic cost recovery across our supply chains,” Bhattacharya added.

In India, Bosch is a supplier of technology and services in the area of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies.

Published on August 03, 2022
