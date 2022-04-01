Bosch to acquire 14 per cent stake in Zeliot Connected Services

Bosch Limited, a leading provider of technology and services in the mobility ecosystem, has acquired a minority stake of 14 per cent in Zeliot Connected Services Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based B2B start-up. The investment will enhance Bosch’s role in the mobility landscape through offerings on digital platforms in the personalised and connected mobility. The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Bosch said it has been working extensively in the connected mobility environment and is creating a digital mobility ecosystem that has safety and sustainability at its core as the automotive industry undergoes rapid technology transformation,. Bosch has been consciously foraying into new business models, which is reflected through its recent acquisitions and the launch of mobility could platform and mobility marketplace, a platform to transact digital assets.

The automotive major said the combination of Bosch’s mobility marketplace and Zeliot micro services platform will create a one-stop-shop for the new age mobility players while improving vehicle ownership experience for all stakeholders. Zeliot will leverage the SaaS portfolio of Bosch‘s mobility platform to augment its digital product lifecycle from development to customer experience. The investment, supplemented with Bosch mobility marketplace, will additionally enhance Zeliot’s ability to offer microservices as APIs to offering device-agnostic solutions deployed for a wide range of customers in India.