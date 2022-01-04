Bosch to buy solar power from Amp Energy in Karnataka

Bosch Limited, supplier of technology and services in India, has partnered with Amp Energy India, a renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP), for its solar energy requirements.

Bosch Limited and Amp Energy India have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for procurement of solar power for 25 years. This project will provide solar power to energise three Bosch plants in and around Bengaluru and by switching to solar power, Bosch will also help reduce carbon footprint by about 31,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Indian Solar sector to report highest-ever annual new capacity addition in 2021

The solar open access facility commissioned this month will generate about 43 million units of green energy per year for Bosch Limited and will meet about 40 per cent of its energy consumption.

Reliance New Energy Solar becomes promoter in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

The solar project capacity is 30 MW and would be provided from Amp Energy India’s open access facility in Mallat Village, Raichur district in Karnataka. This is Amp’s third open access project in Karnataka.

India, a key market for Bosch

“Solar energy adoption by top companies in India has seen a major growth over the last few years, especially post the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. We are thankful to the Bosch team for extending their continuous support to us since the beginning. With this partnership, we are sure Bosch will set up benchmarks for other conglomerates to follow to switch to clean energy for their growth in the country and move towards accomplishing their RE100 targets,” Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India, said.

“Bosch globally is stepping up its investments in green energy there by investing in renewable in-house generation power plants and entering into exclusive long-term purchase agreements with partners like Amp Energy. India is an important and key market for us, and we would like to help the country reach its true potential. We are happy to partner with Amp Energy for this project that has helped achieve our sustainability objectives in a timely manner,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited & Regional President, Bosch Group in India.

Amp Energy India has developed large open access projects such as the Solar Open Access Project in Maharashtra (30MW), the captive solar open access project in Uttar Pradesh (42MW) and its second open access project in Maharashtra (13.5MW).