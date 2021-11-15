Bosch’s Joint MD and CFO resigns

One of India’s leading auto component companies — Bosch Ltd — has informed regulators that SC Srinivasan conveyed today his decision to opt for early retirement for personal reasons with effect from April 1, 2022, and resignation from his current position as Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Bosch with the close of business hours on December 31.

On November 10, Bosch had reported consolidated net sales of ₹2,917.97 crore in the second quarter, up 17.7 per cent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal. Net profit had gone up more than six-fold to ₹372.18 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also see: Bosch back in the black; makes net profit of ₹372 crore in Q2

Shares of Bosch ended the day 1.56 per cent lower at ₹18,275.4.