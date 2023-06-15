Theme park operator BOUNCE has launched a Rs 20-crore indoor adventure park in Bengaluru. The trampoline park is spread over 40,000 square feet and has over 20 attractions and 100 trampolines.

The company, which is looking to expand in India, plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years, according to Keyur Nagori, Director, BOUNCE India. “Our newest venue will provide the perfect blend of fitness and fun for all people. We plan to take our commitment further by setting up similar facilities in other cities. Our trampoline park is designed to accommodate a maximum of 400 individuals at a time,” he added.

The park features the Big Bag, Slam Dunk, and Dodgeball courts, a wall climb, a zipline, and the famous BOUNCE X-Park obstacle course. It is located in the city’s Orion Mall. It plans to introduce the concept of “rebound exercise” to Bengaluru, promoting the health benefits of trampolining.

According to Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, BOUNCE India, the trampoline park is not just about bouncing, but also bringing in aspects of fitness, fun, and entertainment. Additionally, trampolining improves coordination, agility, and body awareness. The company operates in 32 locations across 16 countries.

